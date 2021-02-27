Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CGC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.51.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 291,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $21,249,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

