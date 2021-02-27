Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Methanex Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.05.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities upgraded Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61. Methanex has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

