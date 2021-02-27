Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hang Seng Bank in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.