Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Banco Santander, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Santander’s FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $317,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 28.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 174.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41,527 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 202.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 224,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 150,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.