Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,247,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after purchasing an additional 513,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 1,322,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

