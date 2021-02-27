J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Raised to $140.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $111.38 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,465,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $19,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,050 shares of company stock valued at $20,729,266 in the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 262.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 408.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 49.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 38.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

