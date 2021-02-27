Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.15-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23-2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.31 billion.Itron also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.15-2.55 EPS.

ITRI opened at $117.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Itron has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $118.59.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.88.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

