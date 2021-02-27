ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

ITMPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ITM Power stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. ITM Power has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

