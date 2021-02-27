Ithaka Group LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ithaka Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $68,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,092.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,236.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,205.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.