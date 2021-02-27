Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) traded down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.75. 23,364,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 33,605,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a market cap of $198.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,831.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

About Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

