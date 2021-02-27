iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,346,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,716.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 418,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,779,000 after acquiring an additional 415,009 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after acquiring an additional 297,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF opened at $239.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average of $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

