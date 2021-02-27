iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB opened at $156.93 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.39.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

