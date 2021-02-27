iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Shares Bought by Barometer Capital Management Inc.

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,767,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 834,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.54. 580,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.