iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Lessened by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 90,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 639.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David Loasby raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 6,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

