iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Holdings Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,655 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $83,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,474,000 after buying an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 136.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,949,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.15. 2,702,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,377. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.