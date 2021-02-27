iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,906 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $819,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,377. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average of $110.08.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

