iShares International Select Dividend ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,701 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 6,163% compared to the typical daily volume of 107 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

