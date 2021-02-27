iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Decreased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $16.44. 38,870,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,119,957. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

