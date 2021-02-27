iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $354.60 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.91.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.