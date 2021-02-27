Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives $10.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRWD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.23. 2,830,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,421. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 478.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

