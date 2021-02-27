IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.70

Shares of IQE plc (LON:IQE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.70 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 74.65 ($0.98). IQE shares last traded at GBX 73.40 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,043,351 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £587.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

