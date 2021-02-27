iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Shares Down 28.7%

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC)’s stock price fell 28.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.51. 17,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 5,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPIC)

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

