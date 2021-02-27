Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $37.30. 2,533,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidates include lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and LN-145 for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer.

