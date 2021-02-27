Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s share price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.14 and last traded at $33.14. 124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) by 288.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 17.83% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

