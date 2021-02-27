Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 4.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,670,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $314.14. 103,125,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,183,922. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

