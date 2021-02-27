Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) stock traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 71.74 ($0.94). 249,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,394. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.32 ($1.01).

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) Company Profile

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

