Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 147114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

