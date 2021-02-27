Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inter Pipeline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Inter Pipeline to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.98.

Shares of IPL opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.32. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

