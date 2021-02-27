Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

Shares of NTLA stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $60.46. 2,374,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,548. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $92.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NTLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $128,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 396,700 shares of company stock worth $25,393,313. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.