Insulet Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PODD. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.79.

Shares of PODD opened at $259.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 588.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.87. Insulet has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $1,886,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $5,701,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.