Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $232.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $239.40.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

