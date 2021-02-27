Insperity, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by 178.3% over the last three years.

NSP opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

