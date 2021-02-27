Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 10,800 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $119.97. 5,112,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,429. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

