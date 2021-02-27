Insider Selling: SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Sells 44,308 Shares of Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY opened at $1.80 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

