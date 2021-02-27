Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells 33,258 Shares of Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $2,385,596.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,502,966 shares in the company, valued at $107,807,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50.

On Tuesday, February 16th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 21,113 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,577,774.49.

On Tuesday, December 8th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 37,518 shares of Southern Copper stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $2,270,589.36.

On Friday, December 4th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 176,195 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $10,749,656.95.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 109,094 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $6,579,459.14.

On Monday, November 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $5,971,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 39,298 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $2,389,711.38.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

