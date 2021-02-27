Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

SOI stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.36 million, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

