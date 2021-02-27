Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $34,911.54 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,113.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SiTime stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -141.20 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

