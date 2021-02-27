Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells 198,689 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at C$5,851,508.93.

Tommy Joseph Skudutis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total transaction of C$12,022,046.84.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$107.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$97.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.11. The company has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$110.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MG. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

