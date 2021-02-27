Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $786,245.67 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $786,245.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $2,452,244.55.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Robert P. Locascio sold 200,000 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 1,442.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth $8,099,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

