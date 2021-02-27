Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 30,757 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 30,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,107,252.00.

FMBH opened at $36.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMBH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

