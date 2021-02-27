Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Sells 3,794 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $18,325.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,550.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98.

On Monday, December 28th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $8,343.30.

Energous stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Energous Co. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energous by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

