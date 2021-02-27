Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 2,269 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $84.76.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
