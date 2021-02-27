Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 2,269 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $184,605.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $84.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

