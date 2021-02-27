Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Sells 3,486 Shares of Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.52, for a total value of $367,842.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 230,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,299. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.06. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

