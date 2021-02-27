Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Sells $3,211,458.54 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54.
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $567.11 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $571.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.36.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
