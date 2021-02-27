Insider Selling: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Sells 18,500 Shares of Stock

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ATVI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

