Insider Buying: United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Insider Acquires 16,496 Shares of Stock

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) insider Gary Mize bought 16,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.71 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,200.16 ($43,714.40).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.29.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

