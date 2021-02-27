Insider Buying: Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Andrea Hall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,660.00 ($16,900.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.01.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Perenti Global’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

