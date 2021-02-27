Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 167 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £1,594.85 ($2,083.68).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 179 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, with a total value of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40).

On Thursday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 920 ($12.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 899.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 778.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a one year high of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). The firm has a market cap of £488.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

