Insider Buying: Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Buys £94,860 in Stock

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) insider Bob Kunze Concewitz bought 6,800 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,395 ($18.23) per share, for a total transaction of £94,860 ($123,935.20).

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,333 ($17.42) on Friday. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The firm has a market cap of £12.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,526.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,420.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,041 ($26.67) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,925.82 ($25.16).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

