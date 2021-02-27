Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingevity by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Ingevity by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $69.48 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

